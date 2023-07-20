Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.82

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.82 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 19,015 shares changing hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.49. The company has a market capitalization of £349.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,257.14.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

