State Street (NYSE:STT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.50.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.17.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,451,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

