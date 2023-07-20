Steem Achieves Market Cap of $81.91 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Steem has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $81.91 million and $10.83 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,812.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00309616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.39 or 0.00816414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00554773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00062639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00129201 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,336,584 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

