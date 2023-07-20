Steem Market Cap Achieves $82.21 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $82.21 million and $10.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,706.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00309835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.63 or 0.00816756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00551053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00062495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00127392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,317,497 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

