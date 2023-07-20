Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1022000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

