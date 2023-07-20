Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $220.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

