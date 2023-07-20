Stifel Nicolaus Increases Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $34.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Immunovant Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,212 shares of company stock worth $101,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,188,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 761.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

