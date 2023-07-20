Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$28.50

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

GBNXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

