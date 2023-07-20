Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $350.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.20.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $365.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

