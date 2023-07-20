Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 20th (ANFGF, BIOVF, BOOT, DRTGF, GBNXF, KEYUF, LGGNY, LIFE, QNTQY, SYYYF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 20th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,550 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65).

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to SEK 320.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88).

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$28.50.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.50 to C$38.00.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 254 ($3.32).

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $20.00.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 420 ($5.49).

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 115 ($1.50).

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

