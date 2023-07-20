StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

