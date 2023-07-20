StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.