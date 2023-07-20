StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

