StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.