StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAIL. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL opened at $2.80 on Monday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,289.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

