StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 28.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $243,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

