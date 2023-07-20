StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

