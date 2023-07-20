StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.21.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
