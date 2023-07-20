StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

