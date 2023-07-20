StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

