StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
