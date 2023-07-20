StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

