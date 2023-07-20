StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVAUF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

