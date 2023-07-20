Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,438 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

LIN stock opened at $374.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.98. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $384.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

