Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 28,334 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

