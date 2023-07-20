Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.76 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

