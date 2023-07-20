Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Thursday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.21. 343,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,878,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

