Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,841,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 8,996,891 shares.The stock last traded at $22.72 and had previously closed at $21.83.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

