Susquehanna Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $575.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $450.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.57.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $470.77 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 245.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

