Susquehanna Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $44.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.