Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.54

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.54 and last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 4022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SZKMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
