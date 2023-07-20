Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.54

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.54 and last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 4022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.70.

SZKMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suzuki Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

