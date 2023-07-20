SVB Leerink Comments on argenx SE’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for argenx in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.10). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.48.

ARGX opened at $528.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $534.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

