Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 2,364,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

