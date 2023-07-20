Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

