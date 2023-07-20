T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.



