T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $365,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $120.43. 254,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

