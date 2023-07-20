Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $534.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

