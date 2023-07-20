Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 310547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Tavistock Investments Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.45.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

