TD Cowen Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $26.46 on Thursday, reaching $264.80. The company had a trading volume of 143,944,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,408,234. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.