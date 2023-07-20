TD Securities Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.14.

TSE T opened at C$24.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$23.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.77.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0455718 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

