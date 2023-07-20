Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.06.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.08 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.