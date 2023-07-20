TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $163.06 million and approximately $34.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,626,830 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,613,970 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

