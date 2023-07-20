Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.76. 24,213,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,546,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

