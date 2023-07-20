Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

