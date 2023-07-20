Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

ANET stock opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

