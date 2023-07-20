Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.19 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

