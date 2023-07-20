Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 15,036 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $131.77 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average is $180.68.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

