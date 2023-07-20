Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.11 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.