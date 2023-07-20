Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.55 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

