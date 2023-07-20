Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Invests $8.36 Million in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Aramark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.