Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

