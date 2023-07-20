The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $330.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.00.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $292.66 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

