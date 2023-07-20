The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 524,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.95. 881,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,471,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $267.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

