The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $3.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Nextdoor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $3.06 on Monday. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

